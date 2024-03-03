Teresa Briggs Sells 499 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
