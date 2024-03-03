Teresa Briggs Sells 499 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

