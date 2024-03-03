Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.18

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.18 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 281.20 ($3.57). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.52), with a volume of 7,938,791 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.39. The company has a market capitalization of £19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69.

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($133,181.13). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

