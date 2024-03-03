Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.18

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.18 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 281.20 ($3.57). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.52), with a volume of 7,938,791 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO
Tesco Stock Down 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($133,181.13). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.