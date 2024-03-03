Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,766. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 9,125,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,065,909. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

