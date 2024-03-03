Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

