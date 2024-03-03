Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 57,572 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

