Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,999.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $9.44.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

