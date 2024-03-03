Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 872,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,999.0 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $9.44.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.