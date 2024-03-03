The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 43.3% in February

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

BKEAY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.0203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

