The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1,410.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,092 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.