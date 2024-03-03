The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Vita Coco worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

