The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 28th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Williams Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

WMB stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 510,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

