Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 36,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 58,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 6.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theriva Biologics during the first quarter worth $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theriva Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

