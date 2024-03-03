TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Shares Down 3%

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

