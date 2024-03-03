Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

