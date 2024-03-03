Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,320 shares of company stock worth $3,116,797 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $306.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $315.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

