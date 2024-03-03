Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.23 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.