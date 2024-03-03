Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,996 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,290,000 after acquiring an additional 882,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,854,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

