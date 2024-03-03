Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,503 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $137.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

