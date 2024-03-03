Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $270.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.47. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.22.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

