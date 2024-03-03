Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 5,376 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,122,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $235.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $235.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.42. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

