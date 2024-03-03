Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.