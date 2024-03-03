Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 444.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 216,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 165,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

