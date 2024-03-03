Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 340.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.