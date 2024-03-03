Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.49 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3 %

FE stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

