Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.68 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

