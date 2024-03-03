Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,196 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

