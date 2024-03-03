Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

