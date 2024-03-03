TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,140,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,579 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

