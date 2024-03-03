TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,405 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 27.7% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altarock Partners LLC owned approximately 2.37% of TransDigm Group worth $1,104,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,183.27. 196,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,084.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $964.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

