Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 441 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KNX opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

