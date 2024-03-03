Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.8 %

WYNN opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

