Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Loews by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

