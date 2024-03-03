Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

