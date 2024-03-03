Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

