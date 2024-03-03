Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 800 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

