Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 1.8%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.55). Approximately 152,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.51).
Tremor International Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.58. The firm has a market cap of £293.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
