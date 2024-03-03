Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,189 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $39.90 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

