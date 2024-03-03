Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 121,508 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.