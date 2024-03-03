Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 68,479 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUM. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 162.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUM opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.