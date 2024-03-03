Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,231 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $236.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

