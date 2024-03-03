Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,838 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

SEDG stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.