Trexquant Investment LP Sells 591,233 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

