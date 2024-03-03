Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after buying an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

