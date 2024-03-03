TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

TriMas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 544,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,519. The firm has a market cap of $972.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.