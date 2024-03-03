Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Trimble worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock valued at $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

TRMB stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

