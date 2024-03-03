Truist Financial Corp Has $65.11 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Skyworks Solutions worth $65,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

