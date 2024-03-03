Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

