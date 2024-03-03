UBS Group Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

