Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $7.65 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $12.78 or 0.00020537 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $7.65 billion and $432.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00146302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.55268595 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 949 active market(s) with $423,954,560.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

