United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after buying an additional 1,322,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $33.17.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

