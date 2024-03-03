United Services Automobile Association Buys 2,005 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

United States Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of X opened at $47.40 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.